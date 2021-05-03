Ford Unveils Plans for Battery Testing Center Near Detroit Named Ford Ion Park

ALLEN PARK, MICH. — Ford Motor Co. has unveiled plans for a new battery testing center named Ford Ion Park in the Detroit-area town of Allen Park in effort to accelerate research and development of battery and battery cell technology. A team of 150 experts in battery technology development, research, manufacturing, planning, purchasing, quality and finance will assist Ford in more quickly developing and manufacturing battery cells and batteries. Plans call for a $185 million, 200,000-square-foot collaborative learning lab in Southeast Michigan that is dedicated to developing, testing and building vehicle battery cells opens late next year. Ford’s Battery Benchmarking and Test Laboratory, which spans 185,000 square feet, opened late last year in Allen Park.