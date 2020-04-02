REBusinessOnline

Fore Property, Canyon Partners to Develop 384-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at 19 South will include two pools, an arcade, gaming area, 24-hour fitness center, park and a pet spa.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — A joint venture between Fore Property and Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC will develop 19 South, a planned 384-unit multifamily community in Kissimmee. BBVA provided a $49.6 million construction loan for the project, which is situated within an Opportunity Zone. Canyon Partners invested $29.8 million in the community, which is slated to open in May 2022. The project will comprise four four-story buildings offering studio to three-bedroom floor plans with chef-inspired gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Units will range in size from 670 to 1,437 square feet. Communal amenities will include two pools, an arcade, gaming area, 24-hour fitness center, park and a pet spa. Fore Construction LLC is leading the development of 19 South.

