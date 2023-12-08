Friday, December 8, 2023
Located in Glendale, Ariz., Cuvee features 310 apartments, two pools, a fitness center, game room, business center and residential clubhouse. (Photo courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Fore Property Co. Divests of 310-Unit Cuvee Multifamily Community in Glendale, Arizona for $86M

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Fore Property Co. has completed the sale of Cuvee, an apartment property located at 7200 N. 91st Ave. in Glendale. Pillar Communities acquired the Class A asset for $86 million.

Completed in 2023, Cuvee features 310 apartments; two resort-style pools; a two-story, club-style fitness center; and a residential clubhouse with TV lounges, a game room, coffee bar and business center.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

