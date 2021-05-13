Forefront Collier Venture Purchases Office, Flex Property in Naples, Florida for $13.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

NAPLES, FLA. — Forefront Collier Venture LLC has purchased an approximately 75,875-square-foot office, warehouse and flex property located at 1030, 1035 and 1040 Collier Center Way in Naples. The sellers were Star Investments Inc., Collier Center Way Development Inc. and Business Lane Development Inc. David Stevens of Investment Properties Corp. and Clay Winfield of WBDC Inc. represented the sellers in the transaction. Brock Rasmussen of Lee & Associates represented the buyer.