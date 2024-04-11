Thursday, April 11, 2024
North-Dallas-Infill-Portfolio
The North Dallas Infill Portfolio comprises four buildings totaling 627,303 square feet in Addison, Farmers Branch and Carrollton.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Forefront Commercial Buys 627,303 SF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas Area

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm Forefront Commercial Real Estate has purchased the North Dallas Infill Portfolio, a collection of four industrial buildings totaling 627,303 square feet in the Dallas area. The portfolio’s buildings, which are located in Addison, Farmers Branch and Carrollton, were fully leased to 13 tenants at the time of sale. Building features include 22- to 24-foot clear heights, front- and side-load configurations, 76 total dock high doors and over 77,000 total square feet of office space. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe, Taylor Hare and Chloie Mercer of Newmark represented the seller, AEW Capital Management, in the transaction.

