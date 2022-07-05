Forefront Living Begins Construction of 239-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Forefront Living has begun construction of The Outlook at Windhaven, a seniors housing community in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. Architectural firm three designed the 18-acre project. Plans call for 30 independent living cottage homes, 153 independent living apartments and a 56 units of assisted living and memory care in a 530,000-square-foot building. A timeline for completion was not released.