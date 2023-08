SACHSE, TEXAS — Locally based firm Foremark Development is nearing full completion of The Shops at Sachse, a 28,000-square-foot retail project located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. The center’s two multi-tenant buildings totaling roughly 18,000 square feet are now complete, and construction of a 10,000-square-foot build-to-suit for The Learning Center is underway and slated for a mid-2024 delivery. Other tenants include Starbucks, Jake’s Burgers & Beer and Tropical Smoothie Café.