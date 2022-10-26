Forge Development, Bridge Investment Open 240-Unit Studio Apartment Complex in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — A partnership between Forge Development Partners and Bridge Investment Group has opened TL Residences, a studio apartment community in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Located at 361 Turk St. and 145 Leavenworth St., the two-building community offers 240 studio apartments, ranging from 230 square feet to 280 square feet, and more than 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Thirty-one units are available at below-market rate to renters with qualifying annual incomes of $32,000 or less, as mandated by the City of San Francisco’s Office of Housing and Inclusionary Housing Ordinance. An additional 94 units are set aside for renters with voluntarily imposed qualifying annual incomes ranging from $75,000 to $80,000. The remaining units are market rate, ranging from $2,467 to $3,791 per month.

Community amenities include a rooftop lounge, community kitchen, yoga studio and pet zone.

San Francisco-based Gensler is the architect of record for the project.