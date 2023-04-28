Friday, April 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
A mixed-use project with up to 1,800 residential units is planned for the development site.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMixed-UseSoutheast

Forman Capital Acquires $24.1M Loan Secured by Development Site in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Forman Capital, a South Florida-based lender owned by Brett Forman and Ben Jacobson, has acquired a $24.1 million loan secured by a development site in Miami. Charles Foschini of Berkadia arranged the transaction. Located at 2301 N.W. 3rd Avenue, the site was acquired in September of last year by an affiliate of Neology Life Development Group for $32.1 million, with plans for a mixed-use development. The property is zoned for up to 1,800 residential units. Hermitage Palmer Land LLC provided the acquisition loan.

You may also like

Olympus Property Purchases 203-Unit Apartment Community in Savannah

KeyBank Arranges $33M Acquisition Financing for Meadow Creek...

PEBB Signs Retail Leases Totaling 27,099 SF at...

WEDG to Develop Retail Strip Center in Mechanicsville,...

Creation, LGE Design Build Open $17M Joint Headquarters...

Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 147,000 SF Industrial...

Watermarke Properties Buys City Centre Office-to-Apartment Conversion Project...

Lincoln Property Co. Breaks Ground on 1.6 MSF...

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 130-Unit Seniors Housing Development...