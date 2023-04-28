Forman Capital Acquires $24.1M Loan Secured by Development Site in Miami

MIAMI — Forman Capital, a South Florida-based lender owned by Brett Forman and Ben Jacobson, has acquired a $24.1 million loan secured by a development site in Miami. Charles Foschini of Berkadia arranged the transaction. Located at 2301 N.W. 3rd Avenue, the site was acquired in September of last year by an affiliate of Neology Life Development Group for $32.1 million, with plans for a mixed-use development. The property is zoned for up to 1,800 residential units. Hermitage Palmer Land LLC provided the acquisition loan.