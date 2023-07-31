Forman Capital Provides $19.5M Construction Loan, Equity for Metro Austin Multifamily Project

TAYLOR, TEXAS — Forman Capital, a direct lender based in Florida, has provided a $19.5 million construction loan and a preferred equity investment for Castlewood Townhomes. The 64-unit multifamily project will be located in Taylor, about 35 miles northwest of Austin. The borrower, Townbridge Capital, plans to develop three- and four-bedroom townhomes that will range in size from 1,500 to 1,900 square feet. Residences will feature detached two-car garages, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and various pieces of smart technology. A construction timeline was not disclosed.