Monday, April 6, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
hotel-indigo-huntsville
Hotel Indigo in Huntsville’s MidCity District will feature 112 rooms, as well as meeting space, an onsite restaurant and a fitness center.
AlabamaHospitalityLoansSoutheast

Forman Capital Provides $20.5M Loan for Hotel Indigo in Huntsville

by Abby Cox

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Forman Capital has provided a $20.5 million bridge loan for Hotel Indigo, a newly built, 112-room boutique hotel located within Huntsville’s MidCity District. Ben Jacobson, Scott Mehlman, Ty Regnier and Cameron Fleury of Forman Capital secured the loan on behalf of the borrower and developer, ViaNova Development. The loan paid off the construction financing for the five-story hotel. The pet-friendly property, which is expected to open over the next few weeks, will feature meeting space, an onsite restaurant and a fitness center.

You may also like

McCarthy Delivers 134,000 SF Hospital in Northwest Georgia

Atlas Hill, Centennial Sign Four New Tenants and...

JLL Arranges Refinancing for The Opal Multifamily Community...

Upstate South Carolina Industrial Market Is Reaching an...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 12,000 SF Academic Building...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $20.2M Sale...

Phoenix Investors Acquires 334,772 SF Industrial Facility in...

SRS Brokers $9.4M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property...

Middleburg, HGI Secure Construction Financing for 299-Unit Multifamily...