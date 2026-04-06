Forman Capital Provides $20.5M Loan for Hotel Indigo in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Forman Capital has provided a $20.5 million bridge loan for Hotel Indigo, a newly built, 112-room boutique hotel located within Huntsville’s MidCity District. Ben Jacobson, Scott Mehlman, Ty Regnier and Cameron Fleury of Forman Capital secured the loan on behalf of the borrower and developer, ViaNova Development. The loan paid off the construction financing for the five-story hotel. The pet-friendly property, which is expected to open over the next few weeks, will feature meeting space, an onsite restaurant and a fitness center.