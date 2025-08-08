Forman Capital Provides $20M Construction Loan for Redevelopment, Completion of Retail Travel Center Near Mobile, Alabama

ROBERTSDALE, ALA. — Forman Capital has provided a $20 million construction bridge loan to LV Petroleum, the largest owner and operator of TA Travel Center franchises in the United States, for the redevelopment and completion of a retail travel plaza at 27801 County Road 64 in Robertsdale. Formerly the Oasis Travel Center, the property has already been converted into a TA Travel Center with all facilities operating, except for diesel fuel sales. Situated about 27 miles east of Mobile, the 51-acre site features 26,797 square feet of retail space, including Subway and Sbarro restaurants, eight gas pumps, five diesel pumps, four diesel emission fluid pumps and parking for 100 vehicles and 220 semi-trucks. Brett Forman, Ben Jacobson, Scott Mehlman, Ty Regnier and Cam Fleury of Forman Capital internally represented the firm in the transaction. LV Petroleum operates more than 40 convenience stores and travel centers throughout the country.