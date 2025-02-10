Forman Capital Provides $53.7M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Forman Capital has provided a $53.7 million construction loan for Caltopia, a new multifamily development in the South Florida city of Hollywood. The developer and borrower, Coral Gables, Fla.-based Calta Group, is developing the 251-unit community in two phases. Phase I will feature 100 units averaging 751 square feet in size, and Phase II will span 151 units averaging 740 square feet in size.

Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center and yoga room, dog spa, lounge and kitchen area, EV chargers, coworking space and 24-hour package storage and pickup. Calta Group plans to break ground on Phase I in the fourth quarter and deliver about 18 months later.

Scott Mehlman and Ty Regnier of Forman Capital originated the financing on behalf of Calta Group, which is also underway on another apartment development in Hollywood. George Gnad, Mathew Gnad and Helmut Fischer of Lenders Capital Realty Services arranged the financing.