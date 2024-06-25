Formation Interests, Crescent Real Estate Break Ground on 427,000 SF Formation Park Industrial Project in Goodyear, Arizona

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Dallas-based Formation Interests and Crescent Real Estate has broken ground on the first phase of Formation Park 10, an industrial development at the corner of Bullard Avenue and Celebrate Life Way in Goodyear, a suburb west of Phoenix. Willmeng Construction is serving as general contractor for the project.

The first phase of Formation Park 10 will consist of 427,000 square feet spread across two buildings and includes a large, first-of-its-kind park to serve as an amenity for future tenants and the surrounding community.