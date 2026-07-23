Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Phase-II-Formation-Park-10-Goodyear-AZ
Phase II of Formation Park 10 in Goodyear, Ariz., will feature three buildings offering a total of 261,168 square feet of industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Formation Interests, Crescent Real Estate Break Ground on Phase II of Formation Park 10 in Goodyear, Arizona

by Amy Works

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — A venture between Formation Interests and an affiliate of Crescent Real Estate has broken ground on Phase II of Formation Park 10, an industrial development located just west of Phoenix in Goodyear. The three-building expansion will bring Formation Park 10 to nearly 689,000 square feet of industrial space across five buildings and 44 acres.

Totaling 261,168 square feet, Phase II will accommodate occupiers seeking 100,000 square feet or more of single-tenant space and/or those requiring flexible space from 15,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet. The project team for Phase II includes Deutsche Architecture Group, Kimley-Horn, RVI and Willmeng. Completion is slated for spring 2027. CBRE is overseeing leasing for the project.

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