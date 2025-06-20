Formation Real Estate Arranges Sale of 52,000 SF Office Building in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Formation Real Estate has arranged the sale of 1612 Summit Avenue, a 52,000-square-foot office building located just outside of downtown Fort Worth. The building offers flexible floor plans that can accommodate a range of users. Grant Huff of Formation represented the buyer in the transaction and has been retained as the leasing agent. Bill Behr and Gavin Behr of Transwestern represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity. The new ownership plans to refresh the building’s common areas and deliver customized finish-outs for incoming tenants.