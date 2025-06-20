Friday, June 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Formation Real Estate Arranges Sale of 52,000 SF Office Building in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Formation Real Estate has arranged the sale of 1612 Summit Avenue, a 52,000-square-foot office building located just outside of downtown Fort Worth. The building offers flexible floor plans that can accommodate a range of users. Grant Huff of Formation represented the buyer in the transaction and has been retained as the leasing agent. Bill Behr and Gavin Behr of Transwestern represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity. The new ownership plans to refresh the building’s common areas and deliver customized finish-outs for incoming tenants.

You may also like

Texas Instruments Plans $60B Investment in U.S. Semiconductor...

Presidium Completes 358-Unit Multifamily Project in Northeast Austin

Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 346-Unit Multifamily Project...

Stellar Bank Provides Acquisition Financing for 44,494 SF...

United Nations Signs 425,190 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

Commercial Development Co. Buys 237,480 SF Former Manufacturing...

Unilever Opens New 111,000 SF Headquarters Office in...

Shorenstein Investment Advisers Divests of Three Office Buildings...

Pacific Urban Investors Acquires Two Multifamily Properties in...