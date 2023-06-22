Thursday, June 22, 2023
The Hunter is a planned 214-unit multifamily development in Colorado Springs’ New South End neighborhood.
Formativ, Argosy Real Estate Partners Receive Construction Financing for The Hunter Apartments in Colorado Springs

by Jeff Shaw

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — A joint venture between Formativ and Argosy Real Estate Partners has secured construction financing for The Hunter, a 214-unit multifamily development in Colorado Springs’ New South End neighborhood. 

The Hunter will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a two-story tenant lounge, golf simulator, pool, fitness center, co-working space, bike storage, dog wash station and a parking garage. 

The seven-story building is scheduled for completion in late 2024. Rob Bova of JLL Capital Markets led the team that arranged the loan.

