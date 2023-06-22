Formativ, Argosy Real Estate Partners Receive Construction Financing for The Hunter Apartments in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — A joint venture between Formativ and Argosy Real Estate Partners has secured construction financing for The Hunter, a 214-unit multifamily development in Colorado Springs’ New South End neighborhood.

The Hunter will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a two-story tenant lounge, golf simulator, pool, fitness center, co-working space, bike storage, dog wash station and a parking garage.

The seven-story building is scheduled for completion in late 2024. Rob Bova of JLL Capital Markets led the team that arranged the loan.