Thursday, July 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Hunter-Apts-Colorado-Springs-CO
The Hunter in Colorado Springs, Colo., offers 214 apartments, a swimming pool and a year-round outdoor deck.
ColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Formativ Completes First Multifamily Community in Downtown Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Formativ Real Estate Group has opened The Hunter, its first apartment property in Colorado Springs located at 225 E. Cimarron St. Project partners include Bryan Construction, Griffis/Blessing and Davis Partnership Architects.

Located in the New South End neighborhood, The Hunter features 214 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as eight townhomes. Community amenities include a year-round pool and deck, outdoor dining and grill stations, fire pits, poolside cabanas and a recreation area. The Hunter’s two-level clubhouse features an oversized kitchen, private dining room, sunset lounge and game room. Additional amenities include dedicated coworking spaces and technology-enhanced Zoom rooms and a fitness center with a movement studio for individual and mat-based workouts.

You may also like

EAH Housing Opens 140-Unit Aloha lā Halewilikō Affordable...

SecureSpace Self Storage Buys 650-Unit Facility in Fremont,...

EMP Capital Group Begins Leasing 259-Unit Apartment Complex...

Norris & Stevens Arranges $5.7M Sale of Capitol...

JLL Arranges $124M in Equity, Construction Financing for...

HealthPartners Breaks Ground on 400,000 SF Hospital in...

Dwight Capital Provides $61.9M in HUD-Insured Loans for...

McShane to Build 76-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Apartment Complex in...