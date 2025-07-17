Formativ Completes First Multifamily Community in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Formativ Real Estate Group has opened The Hunter, its first apartment property in Colorado Springs located at 225 E. Cimarron St. Project partners include Bryan Construction, Griffis/Blessing and Davis Partnership Architects.

Located in the New South End neighborhood, The Hunter features 214 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as eight townhomes. Community amenities include a year-round pool and deck, outdoor dining and grill stations, fire pits, poolside cabanas and a recreation area. The Hunter’s two-level clubhouse features an oversized kitchen, private dining room, sunset lounge and game room. Additional amenities include dedicated coworking spaces and technology-enhanced Zoom rooms and a fitness center with a movement studio for individual and mat-based workouts.