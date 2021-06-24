Former CBRE Occupier Services Team in Dallas Joins Colliers

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

Pictured is the new occupier services team at Colliers International's Dallas office. From left to right: Baron Aldrine, Mike Kay, Peter Danna (seated), Mike Cleary, Steve Rigby.

DALLAS — A Dallas-based occupier services team that consists of Steve Rigby, Baron Aldrine, Mike Kay, Peter Danna and Mike Cleary has joined Colliers International from CBRE. Between its various members, the team brings several decades’ worth of industry experience to the table.

“Colliers promotes an entrepreneurial and nimble culture that will provide our team the flexibility to tailor customized solutions for our clients,” said Steve Rigby. “Its global brand combined with a powerful platform and a broker-focused leadership team provides the ideal environment for our team to excel.”