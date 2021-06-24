REBusinessOnline

Former CBRE Occupier Services Team in Dallas Joins Colliers

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

Partners-Colliers

Pictured is the new occupier services team at Colliers International's Dallas office. From left to right: Baron Aldrine, Mike Kay, Peter Danna (seated), Mike Cleary, Steve Rigby.

DALLAS — A Dallas-based occupier services team that consists of Steve Rigby, Baron Aldrine, Mike Kay, Peter Danna and Mike Cleary has joined Colliers International from CBRE. Between its various members, the team brings several decades’ worth of industry experience to the table.

“Colliers promotes an entrepreneurial and nimble culture that will provide our team the flexibility to tailor customized solutions for our clients,” said Steve Rigby. “Its global brand combined with a powerful platform and a broker-focused leadership team provides the ideal environment for our team to excel.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews