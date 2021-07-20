Former North American Properties Executive Mark Toro Launches Toro Development Co.

Mark Toro (pictured), who formerly led North American Properties’ (NAP) Atlanta division, is launching Toro Development Co.

ATLANTA — Mark Toro, who formerly led North American Properties’ (NAP) Atlanta division, is launching Toro Development Co. This company will be aimed at acquiring outdated sites such as dead malls and transforming them into better mixed-use properties. The firm is not just focused on enclosed malls, but also suburban office parks, shopping centers and industrial sites.

John Kelley, Richard Munger and Vicky Boyce are joining Toro’s development team as partners. The trio all played a role in ground-up and redevelopment projects at NAP, including Avalon, Atlantic Station, Colony Square and Edge on the Beltline. Kelley will be in charge of commercial development, while Munger will oversee residential development. Lastly, Boyce, who first started working with Toro in 2001, will serve as chief financial officer for the new company.

Toro Development Co.’s investment partners include Four Stones Real Estate, an Andrew Cathy Enterprise that was founded by Cathy in January 2020, and Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds.