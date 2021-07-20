REBusinessOnline

Former North American Properties Executive Mark Toro Launches Toro Development Co.

Posted on by in Company News, Georgia, Office, Retail, Southeast

Mark Toro

Mark Toro (pictured), who formerly led North American Properties’ (NAP) Atlanta division, is launching Toro Development Co.

ATLANTA — Mark Toro, who formerly led North American Properties’ (NAP) Atlanta division, is launching Toro Development Co. This company will be aimed at acquiring outdated sites such as dead malls and transforming them into better mixed-use properties. The firm is not just focused on enclosed malls, but also suburban office parks, shopping centers and industrial sites.

John Kelley, Richard Munger and Vicky Boyce are joining Toro’s development team as partners. The trio all played a role in ground-up and redevelopment projects at NAP, including Avalon, Atlantic Station, Colony Square and Edge on the Beltline. Kelley will be in charge of commercial development, while Munger will oversee residential development. Lastly, Boyce, who first started working with Toro in 2001, will serve as chief financial officer for the new company.

Toro Development Co.’s investment partners include Four Stones Real Estate, an Andrew Cathy Enterprise that was founded by Cathy in January 2020, and Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews