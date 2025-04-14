Formosa Acquires 310,000 SF Office Campus in Newport Beach, California

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Formosa Ltd., a venture led by Joe C. Wren, has purchased 5000 Birch Street, a two-building office campus in Newport Beach. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Lincoln Property Co. was retained to provide property management and operations services for the 310,000-square-foot Class A asset, which is situated within the 160-acre master-planned Koll Center Newport. The property offers surface parking, a towel-served fitness center, an onsite restaurant and a conference and event space. Matt Didier and Jessie Tichelaar of CBRE will handle leasing for the office campus. Chet Cramin and Jacob Bedingfield of MusickPeeler served as legal counsel to Formosa and Wen during the transaction.