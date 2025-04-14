Monday, April 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Formosa Acquires 310,000 SF Office Campus in Newport Beach, California

by Amy Works

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Formosa Ltd., a venture led by Joe C. Wren, has purchased 5000 Birch Street, a two-building office campus in Newport Beach. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Lincoln Property Co. was retained to provide property management and operations services for the 310,000-square-foot Class A asset, which is situated within the 160-acre master-planned Koll Center Newport. The property offers surface parking, a towel-served fitness center, an onsite restaurant and a conference and event space. Matt Didier and Jessie Tichelaar of CBRE will handle leasing for the office campus. Chet Cramin and Jacob Bedingfield of MusickPeeler served as legal counsel to Formosa and Wen during the transaction.

You may also like

Landmark, Westlake Capital Acquire 536,547 SF Office Campus...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 81,082 SF...

Law Firm Moves Atlanta Office to Promenade Tower...

Stockbridge, Wilson Meany Receive $170M in Refinancing for...

Choice Hotels Opens Three Everhome Suites Locations in...

Northwest Healthcare Properties Sells Two-Building Medical Office Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 266-Unit Self-Storage...

JLL Brokers Sale of 482-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

CenterSquare Acquires 27,500 SF Shops at Cinco Ranch...