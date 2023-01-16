Formost Fuji Acquires Industrial Building in Everett, Washington for $20M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

The property at 905 80th St. SW in Everett, Wash., features a 65,344-square-foot industrial building with capacity for warehouse expansion of up to 32,000 square feet.

EVERETT, WASH. — Woodinville, Wash.-based Formost Fuji, a manufacturer in the packaging industry, has purchased a manufacturing and industrial building located at 905 80th St. SW in Everett. MTorres America sold the asset for $20 million.

Situated on 14.9 acres, the property features a 65,344-square-foot building with capacity for warehouse expansion of up to 32,000 square feet. MTorres America, an aerospace manufacturing company, previously occupied the building.

Zach Vall-Spinosa and James Leptich of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.