REBusinessOnline

Formost Fuji Acquires Industrial Building in Everett, Washington for $20M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

905-80th-St-SW-Everett-WA

The property at 905 80th St. SW in Everett, Wash., features a 65,344-square-foot industrial building with capacity for warehouse expansion of up to 32,000 square feet.

EVERETT, WASH. — Woodinville, Wash.-based Formost Fuji, a manufacturer in the packaging industry, has purchased a manufacturing and industrial building located at 905 80th St. SW in Everett. MTorres America sold the asset for $20 million.

Situated on 14.9 acres, the property features a 65,344-square-foot building with capacity for warehouse expansion of up to 32,000 square feet. MTorres America, an aerospace manufacturing company, previously occupied the building.

Zach Vall-Spinosa and James Leptich of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  