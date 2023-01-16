Formost Fuji Acquires Industrial Building in Everett, Washington for $20M
EVERETT, WASH. — Woodinville, Wash.-based Formost Fuji, a manufacturer in the packaging industry, has purchased a manufacturing and industrial building located at 905 80th St. SW in Everett. MTorres America sold the asset for $20 million.
Situated on 14.9 acres, the property features a 65,344-square-foot building with capacity for warehouse expansion of up to 32,000 square feet. MTorres America, an aerospace manufacturing company, previously occupied the building.
Zach Vall-Spinosa and James Leptich of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.
