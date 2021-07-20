Forrest Street Partners Purchases Manufactured Housing and RV Park in Covington, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Riverside Estates is the third RV park and first manufactured housing park that Forrest Street Partners has purchased in the Atlanta area. The park has 170 RV sites and 135 manufactured home sites, as well as a clubhouse, pool and playground.

COVINGTON, GA. — Forrest Street Partners has purchased Riverside Estates, a 307-site manufactured housing and RV park in Covington. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Riverside Estates is the third RV park and first manufactured housing park that Forrest Street Partners has purchased in the Atlanta area. The park has 170 RV sites and 135 manufactured home sites, as well as a clubhouse, pool and playground.

Forrest Street plans to renovate the property by adding asphalt to the roads, pressure washing and re-skirting homes that need updates, as well as building 20 new homes. On the RV side, additions will include a renovated electrical system, new cable and internet, road and site improvements and refurbishing the pool, clubhouse and bathhouse. The firm also plans to rename and rebrand the park within the next few months.

Forrest Street Partners is a real estate investment firm based in Roswell, Ga., and the firm focuses on RV parks, manufactured homes and retail properties throughout the Southeast.