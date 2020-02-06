Forstone Capital Purchases Nashville Warehouse, Plans to Convert into Boutique Office Space

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Forstone Capital has purchased a 130,000-square-foot warehouse located at 3040 Sidco Drive in Nashville. The Stamford, Conn.-based buyer plans to redevelop the building into a 157,000-square-foot office project with central conference and meeting rooms, food and beverage services, a fitness center with locker rooms and showers, a gaming room, outdoor leisure space and tenant programming with rotating food trucks and entertainment vendors. The building was originally built in 1962 just south of downtown Nashville. Forstone expects to begin construction on the project this month with the base building projected to be completed in less than a year. Custom buildouts for tenants will start as early as July. Norwalk, Conn.-based Beinfield Architecture designed the redevelopment, and locally based T.W. Frierson will serve as the general contractor. Bill Adair and Ashley Albright of JLL will handle the marketing and lease negotiations. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.