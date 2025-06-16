Monday, June 16, 2025
The Gathering at South Forsyth
The Gathering at South Forsyth will feature an 18,000-seat arena as the centerpiece of the property, along with residential, retail and dining components.
Forsyth County Approves Plans for $3B Mixed-Use Development in Metro Atlanta, Including 18,000-Seat Arena

by Abby Cox

ALPHARETTA, GA. — The Forsyth County Commission has approved plans for The Gathering at South Forsyth, a $3 billion mixed-use development located in Alpharetta, roughly 26 miles north of Atlanta. Situated near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road, the 100-acre development will include an 18,000-seat arena as the centerpiece of the property, along with residential, retail and dining components. The project, which is led by Krause Sports and Entertainment, aims to attract a National Hockey League (NHL) expansion team to the region. The region hasn’t had an NHL team since the Atlanta Thrashers franchise moved to Winnipeg in 2011.

