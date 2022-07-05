Fort Capital Acquires 161,753 SF Industrial, Self-Storage Development in Houston

HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has acquired Champions Commerce Park, a development in North Houston that consists of 16 light industrial and self-storage buildings totaling 161,753 square feet. The Class B portfolio had a total occupancy rate of 91 percent at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.