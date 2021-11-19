REBusinessOnline

Fort Capital Acquires 236,547 SF Industrial, Office Complex in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

1401-Nolan-Ryan-Expressway-Arlington

Picture is an aerial view of 1401 Nolan Ryan Expressway in Arlington, on of two buildings recently acquired by Fort Capital.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has acquired Ballpark Circle, a 236,547-square-foot industrial and office complex in Arlington. Ballpark Circle, located at 1401 and 1501 Nolan Ryan Expressway, consists of a 74,739-square-foot light industrial building and a 161,808-square-foot office building. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

