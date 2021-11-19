Fort Capital Acquires 236,547 SF Industrial, Office Complex in Arlington

Picture is an aerial view of 1401 Nolan Ryan Expressway in Arlington, on of two buildings recently acquired by Fort Capital.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has acquired Ballpark Circle, a 236,547-square-foot industrial and office complex in Arlington. Ballpark Circle, located at 1401 and 1501 Nolan Ryan Expressway, consists of a 74,739-square-foot light industrial building and a 161,808-square-foot office building. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.