Fort Capital Acquires 673,679 SF Industrial Portfolio in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has acquired a portfolio of 28 Class B industrial buildings totaling 673,679 square feet in Houston. Known as The West Houston & Gemini Portfolio, the buildings are located throughout various infill submarkets and had a collective occupancy rate of 84 percent at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.