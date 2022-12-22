Fort Capital Acquires 76,200 SF Industrial Portfolio in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has acquired a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling 76,200 square feet in Arlington. The Class B, multi-tenant buildings offer proximity to major thoroughfares such as Interstates 20 and 30, as well as Loop 820. The portfolio had an occupancy rate of 94 percent at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.