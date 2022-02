Fort Capital Acquires 80,230 SF Industrial Property in Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has acquired an 80,230-square-foot industrial property located at 6103 Farinon Drive within the University Park master-planned community in northwest San Antonio. The Class B property was fully leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.