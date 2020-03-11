Fort Capital Acquires Three Industrial/Flex Assets Near Dallas Totaling 350,000 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Pictured is Commerce Business Park, a 179,049-square-foot industrial/flex property in Irving that was recently acquired by Fort Capital.

IRVING AND CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Fort Capital has acquired a trio of industrial/flex assets totaling roughly 350,000 square feet in the Dallas metros of Irving and Carrollton. The portfolio includes Commerce Business Park, a 33-building, 179,049-square-foot property situated on 18.6 acres in Irving; 4040 W. Royal Lane, a seven-building, 92,051-square-foot development in Irving; and Avion Business Center, a three-building, 77,339-square-foot asset in Carrollton. The seller(s) was not disclosed.