Fort Capital Buys 145,619 SF Industrial Property in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Hercules Business Center in Webster consists of 145,619 square feet of industrial space across seven buildings.

WEBSTER, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has purchased Hercules Business Center, a 145,619-square-foot industrial property in the southeastern Houston suburb of Webster. The seven-building development was 68 percent leased at the time of sale. The tenant roster includes 29 users in the engineering, automation, electronics and medical sectors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.