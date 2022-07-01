Fort Capital Buys 459,812 SF Light Industrial Portfolio in Northwest Houston
HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has acquired a portfolio of 19 light industrial buildings totaling 459,812 square feet in northwest Houston. At the time of sale, the Class B portfolio was 98 percent leased to 93 tenants in the mechanical, logistics, furniture and fabrication sectors, among others. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.