Fort Capital Buys 459,812 SF Light Industrial Portfolio in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has acquired a portfolio of 19 light industrial buildings totaling 459,812 square feet in northwest Houston. At the time of sale, the Class B portfolio was 98 percent leased to 93 tenants in the mechanical, logistics, furniture and fabrication sectors, among others. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.