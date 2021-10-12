Fort Capital Buys 49,441 SF Industrial Complex in Northeast San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has purchased a 49,441-square-foot industrial complex at 14309 Toepperwein Road in San Antonio. The Class B facility features 37 suites ranging in size from 799 to 3,120 square feet and is located about 1.2 miles from Interstate 35 on the city’s northeast side. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.