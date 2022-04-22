Fort Capital Buys Two Houston Industrial Properties Totaling 322,475 SF

Pictured is Harwin Business Park, a 125,075-square-foot industrial property in southwest Houston that was recently acquired by Fort Capital.

HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital has purchased two industrial properties in Houston totaling 322,475 square feet. Haynes-Theall Industrial Park is a 197,400-square-foot development on the city’s north side that was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to 36 tenants. Harwin Business Park, located on the southwestern side of Houston, spans 125,075 square feet and was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.