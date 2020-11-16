Fort Capital Sells 606,889 SF Light Industrial Portfolio in DFW
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Fort Capital has sold a portfolio of 18 light industrial buildings totaling 606,889 square feet located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Each of the Class B properties offers proximity to one of the metroplex’s major interstates. The portfolio was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.