Fort Capital Sells 606,889 SF Light Industrial Portfolio in DFW

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Pictured is a light industrial building located at 1663 Hickory Drive in metro Fort Worth, one of the 18 buildings in the sold portfolio.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Fort Capital has sold a portfolio of 18 light industrial buildings totaling 606,889 square feet located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Each of the Class B properties offers proximity to one of the metroplex’s major interstates. The portfolio was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer was not disclosed.

