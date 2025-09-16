Fort Street Partners Buys 177,000 SF Daybreak Corporate Center in South Jordan, Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH — Fort Street Partners has purchased Daybreak Corporate Center, a multi-tenant office building in South Jordan. Situated within the 4,000-acre master-planned Daybreak community, Daybreak Corporate Center offers 177,000 square feet of office space. Built in 2008, the asset features a 512-stall structured parking garage, a rooftop patio and walkable access to restaurants, retail, trails and the Daybreak Beach Club.

At the time of sale, the property was 95.4 percent occupied. Current tenants include Rio Tinto, Travelpass Group and Enova. Fort Street Partners plans to renovate and lease the remaining space within the building.