Fort Street Partners, Chestnut Healthcare Real Estate Form JV to Develop $150M in Healthcare Assets in Utah

by Amy Works

UTAH — Salt Lake City-based Fort Street Partners and Chestnut Healthcare Real Estate have formed a programmatic joint venture that can acquire and develop up to $150 million in assets over the next four years. The venture will focus on core/core-plus and value-add investments in outpatient medical and surgery center properties in Utah. The partnership has already closed on two medical outpatient developments in Syracuse and Eagle Mountain, Utah. CJ Kodani and Mark Root of JLL Capital Markets arranged the joint venture.

