Fort Street Partners, Cumming Capital Purchase Lehi Spectrum Office Buildings in Utah

LEHI, UTAH — Fort Street Partners has partnered with Cumming Capital Management to acquire Lehi Spectrum I and II, two Class A tech office properties in Lehi’s Silicon Slopes district. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 2018 and 2020, the buildings offer approximately 265,000 square feet of combined space. Onsite amenities at Lehi Spectrum include pickleball courts, a daycare, gym, locker rooms with showers, an open space auditorium and food services. Bryce Blanchard of Newmark, along with Woodley Real Estate, represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.