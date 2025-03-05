Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lehi-Spectrum-UT
Located in Lehi, Utah, Lehi Spectrum I and II offer a total of 265,000 square feet of Class A office space.
AcquisitionsOfficeUtahWestern

Fort Street Partners, Cumming Capital Purchase Lehi Spectrum Office Buildings in Utah

by Amy Works

LEHI, UTAH — Fort Street Partners has partnered with Cumming Capital Management to acquire Lehi Spectrum I and II, two Class A tech office properties in Lehi’s Silicon Slopes district. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 2018 and 2020, the buildings offer approximately 265,000 square feet of combined space. Onsite amenities at Lehi Spectrum include pickleball courts, a daycare, gym, locker rooms with showers, an open space auditorium and food services. Bryce Blanchard of Newmark, along with Woodley Real Estate, represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

You may also like

Richmond EDA Sells, Transfers 18-Acre Site for $2.4B...

Joint Venture Secures Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Multifamily Development Site in...

Sila Realty Trust Acquires Knoxville Healthcare Facility for...

TruCore Investments Purchases 81,589 SF Baton Rouge Industrial...

IPA Brokers $26.9M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 59,687 SF...

PSRS Arranges $38.2M Bridge Loan for Self-Storage Facility...

Gantry Secures $21M Loan to Refinance San Diego...