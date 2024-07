FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation has signed a 2,335-square-foot office lease at Quorum West on the city’s west side. According to LoopNet Inc., the six-story, 93,445-square-foot building was constructed in 1987 and renovated in 2018. Jake Neal, Vic Meyer and Carter Sells of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Hickman Investments, in the lease negotiations. Kelly Horton of Big Ink Real Estate represented the tenant.