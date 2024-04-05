Friday, April 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicCompany NewsNew YorkNortheastOffice

Forte Construction Opens New Corporate Headquarters Facility in Islandia, New York

by Taylor Williams

ISLANDIA, N.Y. — Forte Construction, a locally based general contractor that specializes in public works projects, has opened its new corporate headquarters facility in the Long Island community of Islandia. The company purchased the 30,000-square-foot, three-story building at 1770 Motor Parkway in 2021 as part of a planned relocation and expansion from an 8,000-square-foot facility in Holbrook. The new facility supports about 300 employees between Forte and its sister companies, TAP Electric and BR Construction.

You may also like

Faropoint Receives $90M Loan for Refinancing of Northern...

Fetner Properties Sells Interest in 30-Story Apartment Tower...

Partnership Completes 149-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in...

MassHousing Provides $5.8M for Affordable Housing Redevelopment in...

NAI Hanson Arranges Sale of 8,000 SF Office...

M&T Realty Capital Provides $414.8M Refinancing for Brooklyn Crossing Apartment...

JLL Arranges $65M in Financing for Wateridge Office,...

Coldwell Banker Brokers $7.3M Acquisition of Office Building...

KCW Enterprises Signs 38,180 SF Lease Renewal at...