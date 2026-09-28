Fortec Converts Former Ambulance Facility into $5M Early Education Center in Metro Chicago

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Fortec has opened The Nest Schools-Vernon Hills. The $5 million project involved the acquisition and redevelopment of a former ambulance warehouse in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. The new early education center will serve up to 209 students and create 35 jobs in the Lake County community.

Fortec acquired the property for $1.7 million in September 2025 and invested roughly $3 million in construction, along with $300,000 in closing and due diligence costs. The redevelopment involved a comprehensive interior reconfiguration designed specifically for childcare use. The school features 11 age-grouped classrooms, a new 11,834-square-foot outdoor playground featuring K-Play equipment and dedicated play surfaces for active learning and recreation.

The project also included replacement of the building’s core systems, including new high-efficiency HVAC, electrical and irrigation systems, water-efficient plumbing and underground drainage upgrades. Safety enhancements involved a new fire alarm system and sprinkler system as well as upgraded access control security infrastructure. The project represents Fortec’s fourth collaboration with The Nest Schools, an early childhood education provider with more than 50 locations nationwide.