Monday, January 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Fortec is remodeling the building and has inked a lease with The Nest Schools, which is slated to open this summer. (Rendering courtesy of NEWLOOK)
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Fortec Purchases Former School District Headquarters in Barrington, Illinois, Inks Lease with Nest Schools

by Kristin Harlow

BARRINGTON, ILL. — Fortec, a Miami-based real estate development company focused on educational projects, has purchased the former Barrington School District headquarters in suburban Chicago for $695,000. Fortec is investing an additional $2.8 million in remodeling the building and creating an adjacent playground. The developer has signed a 17-year lease with The Nest Schools, an early childhood education operator with over 50 locations nationwide. The Nest Schools is slated to open this summer and will serve approximately 200 children ages six weeks to 12 years. Milo Spector of Northmarq represented Fortec in the transaction. Jennifer Hopkins and Olivia Czyzynski of SVN Chicago Commercial represented the seller, the Board of Education of Barrington Community Unit School District Number 220. The Barrington School District utilized the 12,413-square-foot property from the early 1970s until 2019.

You may also like

TCA Architects, Mercy Housing Complete Affordable Seniors Housing...

Whole Foods Market to Open 47,327 SF Location...

Sidford Capital Buys Two Retail Centers in Colorado...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.9M Sale of Multifamily...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers $5.1M Sale...

Innovo Property Group Nears Completion of 220,000 SF...

NAI DiLeo-Arranges $8.6M Sale of Retail Center in...

NEPCG Negotiates $4.3M Sale of Apartment Building in...

Lumber Plus Signs 33,000 SF Industrial Lease in...