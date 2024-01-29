Fortec Purchases Former School District Headquarters in Barrington, Illinois, Inks Lease with Nest Schools

BARRINGTON, ILL. — Fortec, a Miami-based real estate development company focused on educational projects, has purchased the former Barrington School District headquarters in suburban Chicago for $695,000. Fortec is investing an additional $2.8 million in remodeling the building and creating an adjacent playground. The developer has signed a 17-year lease with The Nest Schools, an early childhood education operator with over 50 locations nationwide. The Nest Schools is slated to open this summer and will serve approximately 200 children ages six weeks to 12 years. Milo Spector of Northmarq represented Fortec in the transaction. Jennifer Hopkins and Olivia Czyzynski of SVN Chicago Commercial represented the seller, the Board of Education of Barrington Community Unit School District Number 220. The Barrington School District utilized the 12,413-square-foot property from the early 1970s until 2019.