Fortec Sells Early Childhood Education Facility in Suburban Chicago for $4.9M

BARRINGTON, ILL. — Fortec has sold an early childhood education facility on nearly 2 acres in the Chicago suburb of Barrington for $4.9 million. The developer purchased the property at 310 E. James St. in early 2024 for $695,000. Previously serving as the headquarters of the Barrington School District from the early 1970s until 2019, the property was redeveloped for The Nest Schools, an early childhood education operator with over 50 locations nationwide. At the time, Fortec signed a 17-year lease with The Nest Schools. The 12,413-square-foot building serves approximately 200 students from ages six weeks to 12 years old. As part of the project, Fortec invested $2.8 million to extensively renovate the existing structure and construct an adjacent playground. The lease will transition to the buyer, Autumn Ridge LLC. Milo Spector of Northmarq represented Fortec in the sale.