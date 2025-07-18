Fortis Property Group Begins Renovation of 55-Story Office Building in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — New York-based Fortis Property Group has begun the multimillion-dollar renovation of a 55-story office building in downtown Dallas. Dallas Arts Tower, formerly known as Chase Tower, is located at 2200 Ross Ave. and spans 1.2 million square feet. Renovations will include a transformation of the main lobby and second-floor mezzanine lounge area with new flooring, lighting and furniture, as well as upgraded elevators. A new, all-day café with outdoor seating will be added in the northwest corner of the lobby, and the project team will also introduce a new LED lighting system and valet parking services. Fortis has tapped Stream Realty Partners to lease the property.