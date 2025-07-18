Friday, July 18, 2025
Dallas-Arts-Tower
Designed by ENTOS Design and managed by Northgate Construction, the renovation of Dallas Arts Tower is expected to be complete early next year.
Fortis Property Group Begins Renovation of 55-Story Office Building in Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — New York-based Fortis Property Group has begun the multimillion-dollar renovation of a 55-story office building in downtown Dallas. Dallas Arts Tower, formerly known as Chase Tower, is located at 2200 Ross Ave. and spans 1.2 million square feet. Renovations will include a transformation of the main lobby and second-floor mezzanine lounge area with new flooring, lighting and furniture, as well as upgraded elevators. A new, all-day café with outdoor seating will be added in the northwest corner of the lobby, and the project team will also introduce a new LED lighting system and valet parking services. Fortis has tapped Stream Realty Partners to lease the property.

