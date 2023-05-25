Fortis Property Group to Renovate, Rebrand 55-Story Office Building in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — New York-based Fortis Property Group will renovate and rebrand Chase Tower, a 55-story, 1.2 million-square-foot office building located at 2200 Ross Ave. in downtown Dallas. The centerpiece of the project will be the reimagining of the lobby, including the installation of a new art gallery with pieces by local artists. New lighting and flooring will accentuate the artwork, and ownership will also upgrade the elevator cabs. Lastly, Fortis will rebrand the property as Dallas Arts Tower and add two new food-and-beverage concepts, a café and a Greek restaurant. Stream Realty Partners leases the building. CBRE represented the restaurant operator, Milkshake Concepts, in its negotiations to lease the lobby space.