Fortress Investment Buys Cutwater Boat Factory in Auburn, Washington for $9.5M

Cutwater-Boat-Factory-Auburn-WA

Located at 47 37th St. NE in Auburn, Wash., the former Cutwater Boat factory features 27,000 square feet of space.

AUBURN, WASH. — Fortress Investment has acquired the former Cutwater Boat factory in Auburn from JJL LLC for $9.5 million.

Situated on 4.5 acres at 47 37th St. NE, the property features 27,000 square feet. The buyer was able to separate the deal with a leaseback on half of the property, while it works toward developing the other half of the property for a future tenant.

Matt Murray of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

