Fortress Investment Group Buys Warehouse in Fremont, California for $29M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

The 93,385-square-foot warehouse features office space, 26-foot clear heights, eight loading docks, 11 grade-level doors and dock-high and drive-in loading access.

FREMONT, CALIF. — Fortress Investment Group has acquired a warehouse facility in Fremont from Weiglein Properties, Sveiks Holdings and Glade Barne Holdings for $29 million.

Situated on 6.3 acres at 42744 Boscell Road, the 93,385-square-foot warehouse features 6,886 square feet of office space, 26-foot clear heights, eight loading docks, 11 grade-level doors, 29 skylights with smoke vents and shades, dock-high and drive-in loading access, heavy power, 200 parking stalls and a 17,000-square-foot fenced-in, secured yard. The asset also offers 1.7 acres of unimproved surplus land.

Balch Construction built the property, which Ross Reese designed, in 2000. At the time of sale, two tenants fully leased the property.

Rick Keely and Greig Lagomarsino of Colliers represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

