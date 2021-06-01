REBusinessOnline

Fortress Investment, Ocean West Capital Sell The Link Office Building in Burbank for $61.5M

Totaling 124,785 square feet, The Link in Burbank, Calif., features creative office space and post-production, broadcasting, screening and editing facilities.

BURBANK, CALIF. — A partnership between Fortress Investment Group and Ocean West Capital Partners has completed the disposition of The Link, a repositioned office building located at 2901 W. Alameda Ave. in Burbank. Pendulum Property Partners acquired the asset for $61.5 million.

Totaling 124,785 square feet, the property features creative office space and post-production, broadcasting, screening and editing facilities. The property underwent extensive renovation in 2019 and now features an outdoor courtyard, redesigned lobby, enterprise-grade dark fiber connectivity, revitalized exterior, 13- to 18-foot ceiling heights and a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio on the seventh floor. At the time of sale, the property was 76 percent leased to five tenants.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan and Laura Stumm of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction, while David Milestone, Brett Green and Henry Cassiday of Newmark arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

