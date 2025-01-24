Friday, January 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Fortune Brands Consolidates US Offices into Deerfield, Illinois Headquarters

by Kristin Harlow

DEERFIELD, ILL. — Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. is consolidating its U.S. regional offices into one campus headquarters in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield. Fortune Brands will occupy two buildings on its campus in Deerfield. The company was incented to expand its headquarters in Illinois with annual tax credits to be provided through the State of Illinois Economic Development for a Growing Economy program. By the end of 2027, Fortune Brands will have capacity for over 1,000 professional associates in its new headquarters. This includes associates who relocate from one of the company’s current offices as well as roles newly hired in the Chicago area. The company’s digital-focused office in San Francisco, along with its U.S. manufacturing facilities, U.S. distribution centers, sales offices and international sites, will continue operations as usual.

You may also like

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 717-Bed Student Housing...

Azul Hospitality Opens 154-Room AC Hotel Detroit

Standard, Arrow Street Sell 244-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 151,673 SF Bloomfield Plaza...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 195,172 SF Office Complex...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 88,732 SF Industrial Lease...

Avison Young Arranges 691,275 SF Industrial Lease in...

ACRES Originates $26.3M Acquisition Loan for Aberdeen Apartments...

Waterton Provides $16M Preferred Equity Investment for Multifamily...