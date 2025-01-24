Fortune Brands Consolidates US Offices into Deerfield, Illinois Headquarters

DEERFIELD, ILL. — Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. is consolidating its U.S. regional offices into one campus headquarters in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield. Fortune Brands will occupy two buildings on its campus in Deerfield. The company was incented to expand its headquarters in Illinois with annual tax credits to be provided through the State of Illinois Economic Development for a Growing Economy program. By the end of 2027, Fortune Brands will have capacity for over 1,000 professional associates in its new headquarters. This includes associates who relocate from one of the company’s current offices as well as roles newly hired in the Chicago area. The company’s digital-focused office in San Francisco, along with its U.S. manufacturing facilities, U.S. distribution centers, sales offices and international sites, will continue operations as usual.